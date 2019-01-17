Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, is behind the plot to destroy the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) , Justice Walter Onoghen.

Addressing thousands of PDP supporters during his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) State campaign rally in Eleme, Governor Wike said that Amaechi made the confession at a meeting with All Progressives Congress APC chieftains in Abuja.

He said: “At that meeting in Abuja on Monday, Amaechi confessed that he was the person behind the illegal crisis facing the CJN. He bragged that he would destroy the CJN the way he brought former President Goodluck Jonathan down.

“He wants to destroy the nation’s judiciary. This particular evil will finally consume Amaechi. ”

He alleged that Amaechi was behind the plot to the destroy the judiciary, having closed down Rivers State judiciary for two years. He wondered why Amaechi hates the judiciary, despite being a beneficiary of the vibrancy of the judiciary.

The governor wondered why Amaechi would say that PDP is a party of thieves, when he was speaker for eight years under the PDP and eight years as governor under the PDP.

Governor Wike stated that Nigeria has been liberated following the retirement of former Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The governor called for an independent investigation into the murder of the Kano State Resident Electoral Commissioner and his family through arson during the 2015 general elections. He noted that Idris was the commissioner of police in Kano State when this ugly crime was committed.

He said: “If Buhari has any integrity, he should investigate the killing of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kano alongside his family during the 2015 general elections. Buhari must ask what killed the REC and his family while Ibrahim Idris was a commissioner of police.”

He called on the people of Eleme Local Government Area to vote for Atiku Abubakar so that he could revive Onne Port for the good of the economy of Rivers State.

“Buhari is not aware of anything. No wonder he is not aware that he hates Rivers people and is yet to execute any project in the state. How can you support a president, who does not respect the rule of law? If he fails to respect the law in his first term, the second term would be a disaster.

“The only way that Eleme people will get Onne Port to start working again, is to vote for Atiku Abubakar. He is a man with the knowledge to create employment opportunities and develop the economy,” he said.

He predicted that Buhari and the APC would lose in all the six states of the South-South, saying no deployment of security forces would help the failed APC-led Federal government.

Governor Wike promised that during his second term, he would construct the Eleme internal roads in addition to other basic infrastructure.

The governor added that, in line with his commitment to the expansion of leadership opportunities, youths and women would take 65 percent of the appointments.

The State PDP chairman, Felix Obuah, said that he was impressed by the large turnout of Eleme people and their maximum support for Governor Wike and other PDP candidates.

Also, the state presidential campaign coordinator, Senator Olaka Nwogu, said that Eleme assured that Eleme would vote all PDP candidates during the 2019 elections .

Director-General of Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, said across the 92 polling units of Eleme, the people had resolved to support Governor Wike in 2019.

Philip Okparaji, Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, said that the people would correct the error of 2015, when PDP lost in Eleme.

Former Eleme Local Government Area chairman, Ejor Ejor, said that Eleme stakeholders had collectively pledged to deliver all PDP candidates.

The rally witnessed the defection of hundreds of APC members to the PDP.

The Eleme Council of Chiefs conferred on Governor Wike a chieftaincy title in appreciation of his developmental strides in the area.