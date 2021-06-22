From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Secretary to the Rivers State government, Tammy Danagogo, has re-emphasised that Governor Nyesom Wike’s resolution in the delivery of meaningful projects is to establish a strong foundation for the transformation of the state.

Danagogo observed that the ceaseless commissioning of projects and the commencement of the Phase One of Trans-Kalabari Link Road construction, as well as the Abonnema/Obonoma Sandsfilling/Land Reclamation, were a clear demonstration of the governor’s doggedness to ensure that all sectors of the state and the local government areas are positively affected by the new economic windows that such development will deliver.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, Danagogo lauded Governor Wike for always fulfilling his promises to the people and positively taking on policies that are beneficial to the development of the state.

The SSG maintained that the construction of the Trans-Kalabari link road further underscored the governor’s love for the people of the Kalabari kingdom and the demonstration of his character as a promise keeper.

‘As a landmark project, the governor is aware of the diverse economic windows the development of the Trans-Kalabari Link Road will create for the people and as well enhance the rural-urban interconnection that this government is promoting,’ he said.

‘The potential benefits of sand filling of Abonnema/Obonoma and of the Trans-Kalabari road construction is enormous. The various links and proximity to the state capital, Port Harcourt, is unique as more economic windows can be explored in the areas of housing, agriculture, transportation and other businesses.’

He added that the segmentation policy of the construction was good for the quick completion and delivery of the projects.

Danagogo expressed: ‘I urge the Kalabari people to always work with the NEW administration. The governor means well for the economic prosperity of all Rivers people.

‘We can recall that the previous government abandoned the project for unexplainable reasons. Now, irrespective of the present economic challenges bedevilling the federation, the governor has embarked on the construction of phase one of the Trans-Kalabari link road.

‘I encourage the Kalabari people to be open-minded, receptive of this historic development and enjoy its benefits.’