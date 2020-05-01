Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called for close collaboration by the different tiers of government in the fight against Coronavirus.

He stated this, yesterday, when he received the new Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

“There must be collaboration to fight the coronavirus pandemic. NCDC is building laboratories in Lagos, Ogun and Kano, without building in Rivers State. This is a state that is exposed to several foreign and local visitors with no single Federal intervention. When oil companies write to change crew, we insist on knowing the coronavirus status. If they continue to politicise COVID-19, Nigeria will suffer it,” he said.

Wike lamented that when he demanded for support from Federal Government, several people called for his head.

“But, the northern governors and the Kano State government have demanded for assistance. Initially, Kano Governor criticised the Federal Government over lack of support. When the support came, he said the Federal Government is doing well. If they also support Rivers State, we will also commend the Federal Government,” he said.

The governor urged the police and other security agencies to work with the new Task Force on Border Closure to properly secure the state boundaries.

Determined to protect the people from Coronavirus, Governor Wike, yesterday, inaugurated the Task Force on Border Closure.

Wike said most of the new cases in the state were people who slipped through the border and were allowed in by the security agencies.