Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has stated that the establishment of state police will go a long way to resolving the current security challenges facing the country.

Wike said the present security structure makes it difficult for the federal police to respond quickly to security challenges.

He spoke yesterday when he granted audience to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, Ms. Callamard Agnes, at the Government House Port Harcourt.

He said: “We believe that there should be state police for us to effectively fight crime in the country. Our system is fashioned towards the United States, which has federal, state and local police. Each of them has their responsibilities.

“In the present situation, if a crime is committed, the commissioner of police will first report to the Inspector General of Police before taking any action. “

Wike told the United Nations delegation that the Rivers State Government established the state Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency to support security agencies with information, but the agency was frustrated for political reasons.

He further said that if the Amended Electoral Act had been assented to by the president, electoral violence would have been reduced to the barest minimum, as there wouldn’t have been any incentive to snatch materials and manipulate the electoral process.

He berated the Nigerian Army for perpetuating violence during the 2019 general election in Rivers State. He said the negative actions of the army was such that several embassies were shocked.

Wike reiterated the commitment of the state government to the fight against cultism. He said that the state government has initiated an anti-cultism law, which would be diligently implemented.

He said that working with security agencies, the state government has intervened in the cult clashes in Ogoniland. He said several arrests have been made in Khana Local Government Area, where cult groups dislodged some communities.

Earlier, Agnes said that she is interested in documenting the nature and extent of killings by state and non-state actors.

She said: “I am interested on how the federal and state governments respond to the challenges of violence by state and non-state acto