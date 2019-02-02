Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on Community Development Committees in the state to ensure that elections hold in all communities without disruption by riggers and security agencies .

He said all Community Development Committee leaders must be on ground to ensure that nobody hijacks electoral materials across the state.

He spoke during a meeting with leaders of Community Development Committees in all the 23 Local Government Areas in Port Harcourt on Friday .

He said: “You have to stay on ground to ensure that nobody hijacks electoral materials in any part of the state. If you say there will be no rigging, there will be no rigging. What we need is for communities to protect materials for elections to take place “.

The governor said that after elections, all Community Development Committee leaders must protect the results all through the state. “After voting , it is your responsibility to protect your votes. You have to raise teams to escort results to the collation centres.

“Insist on the declaration of results and the filling of the results in the appropriate forms. Your results must count and your votes must be respected “, he said.

The governor charged the communities to work in unity to attract projects and government presence. He assured that his second term would be used to enhance the development level attained.

Speaking during the PDP Campaign Rally at Akuku-Toru Local Government Area yesterday in Abonnema, Governor Wike urged Nigerians to vote Atiku Abubakar who understands the relevance of education to national development.

Former Minister of Sports, Dr Tammy Danagogo called Governor Wike a lover of the people of Kalabari people. He said that Akuku-Toru people will demonstrate their love for Governor Wike through massive votes during the forthcoming general elections. The Chairman of Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba said that Governor Wike has stabilised development and growth in the state.