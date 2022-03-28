From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Former Minister of Sports and Secretary to the Rivers State Government Tammy Danagogo has extolled Governor Nyesom Wike as a man who has the acumen and unwavering commitment to rescue the country from the ravaging insecurity and battered economy.

Danagogo spoke in Port Harcourt following Wike’s decision to vie for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, maintaining that the governor is a leader whose tremendous accomplishments are visible for all to see.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

‘Governor Wike has an unwavering commitment to the development of Nigeria, and he will serve the nation with courage, commitment and the fear of God,’ he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘Governor Wike has the Midas Touch to rescue Nigeria from the problems bedevilling the nation. He genuinely loves Nigeria and will be a courageous, proactive, pragmatic and strategic leader.

‘As President, I know that he will faithfully implement programmes and policies that will stem the ravaging insecurity and transform Nigeria. He has done it in Rivers State. He did it in the Federal Ministry of Education. He can do it at the presidency.’

Danagogo urged Nigerians and members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to support the governor’s aspiration to enable Nigeria to take its rightful place in the comity of nations.