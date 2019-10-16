Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has charged the state Road Maintenance Agency to ensure roads with potholes are rehabilitated and made motorable.

The governor gave the charge, yesterday, when he inaugurated the new board of the agency at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

“Settle down and draw out a comprehensive work plan on how to address the potholes on some of the roads in Port Harcourt and its environs. Almost all the major roads in Port Harcourt have been awarded for reconstruction. Therefore, identify the roads that have not been awarded but have potholes.

“When you identify these roads with potholes, funds will be released for their immediate rehabilitation,” he assured.

He noted that the agency has no powers to award contracts, saying that in the past, it awarded contracts to the tune of N1billion, without authorisation.

Governor Wike said the agency is the direct labour arm of the state government targeted at ensuring that roads did not degenerate.

“Make our roads motorable. That is your basic function. This agency is very important to the Rivers State Government. That is why you must work day and night to achieve results.”

The governor warned against misappropriating funds meant for road rehabilitation.

While congratulating them on their appointments, he called on the board members to work to leave a record of service. He also reminded them that previous boards were unceremoniously dissolved due to internal squabbles and urged them to avoid needless infighting.

Chairman of the agency, Timothy Nsirim, assured that members of the board would live up to expectations. He said the agency would work hard to tackle potholes in parts of the state capital.