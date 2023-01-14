From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has told civil construction companies handling various projects for the state government to maximize the opportunity the dry season offers to achieve commendable milestone.

Governor Wike gave the charge while flagging off the construction of Abua-Emoh-Iyak-Ighom-Elok and Emoh-Egbolom Access Road at Okpeden Town Junction in Abua/Odual Local Government Area on Friday.

This is the second time within a week that governor Wike was flagging off road projects in the area. He had earlier flagged off the construction of the 9.2 kilometres long Ekagho-Ogboloma-Adada Link Road in the Odual axis.

Wike said the two projects were important not only to the Abua/Odual people, but also to the State government and his administration will not entertain any excuse of delay in completing the project.

He said the projects were being handled by the same contractor, Lubrik Construction Company.

Governor Wike said the two projects would be done unfailingly without excuses. He said more money would be released to Lubrik Construction Company on Monday, next week, to motivate them to speed up the work.

“I don’t want the contractor to say today is gone, no. You must use the hours you have and continue to work as we flag off the project. So, don’t say today is gone, there is nothing that is gone.

“Every time must be utilised because we are now in dry season. Rivers is a place you don’t know when the rains will start. So, now we have the sun, let us utilise it.”

He also urged the people of the area to be politically vigilant.

Such vigilance, he pointed out, should be to guard their votes and deliver them all for candidates of the PDP contesting for governorship, National Assembly and State House Of Assembly in Rivers State.