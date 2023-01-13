From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has told civil construction companies handling various projects for the State Government to maximize the opportunity the dry season offers to achieve commendable milestone.

Governor Wike gave the charge while flagging off the construction of Abua-Emoh-Iyak-Ighom-Elok and Emoh-Egbolom Access Road that held at Okpeden Town Junction in Abua/Odual Local Government Area on Friday.

This is the second time within a week in this January of 2023 that governor Wike is flagging off road projects in the area.

The first was the 9.2 kilometres long Ekagho-Ogboloma-Adada Link Road in the Odual axis. This second one is 8.16 Kilometres long Abua-Emoh-Iyak-Ighom-Elok and Emoh-Egbolom Access Road in Okpeden axis.

Governor Wike said the two projects were important not only to the Abua/Odual people, but also to the State government and his administration will not entertain any excuse of delay in completing the project.

The governor Wike stressed that luckily the road projects are handled by the same contractor, Lubrik Construction Company.

He enthused that Lubrik has already been told to be more serious in giving maximum attention that is required to the two roads, to complete them on schedule.

Governor Wike insisted that the two projects would be done unfailingly without excuses.

According to him, more money would be released to Lubrik Construction Company on Monday, next week, to motivate them to speed up the work.

“I don’t want the contractor to say today is gone, no. You must use the hours you have and continue to work as we flag off the project. So, don’t say today is gone, there is nothing that is gone.

“Every time must be utilised because we are now in dry season. Rivers is a place you don’t know when the rains will start. So, now we have sun, let us utilise it.”

Governor Wike explained that just as his administration is stamping its feet to deliver the two road projects in the area, the Abua/Odual people should be political vigilant.

Such vigilance, he pointed out should be to guard their votes and deliver them all for candidates of the PDP contesting for governorship, National Assembly and State House Of Assembly in Rivers State.

“We also expect that you will also reciprocate what we are doing for you. We have built schools, which every other person may have done. But these roads, are very important to us.

“And I believe that by the time you vote for us in the governorship, the House of Assembly, the Senate and the House of Representatives elections, obviously, my successor has no choice, but to link you up with bridges over rivers that separate some of your communities, so that all of you will be together.”

In his address, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, George-Kelly Dakorinima Alabo, said the 8.16 Kilometres long Abua-Emoh-Iyak-Ighom-Elok and Emoh-Egbolom Access Road has 4 Kilometres length of drains.

Alabo explained that the road project that has a completion period of five months is expected to link up five communities beginning from Okpeden Town in Abua/Odual Local Government Area.