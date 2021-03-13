From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The South South Zonal Legal Adviser of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr George Turner, has commended the PDP Governors Forum and the national leadership of the party for the appointment of Rivers State governor, Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, as Chairman of PDP Legal Affairs Committee.

In a congratulatory letter, Turner described Wike’s appointment as fitting and well deserved and also commended the PDP Governors Forum for choosing the Rivers State chief executive to preside over the legal committee.

He expressed optimism that as head of the committee, Wike would work with other relevant committees to ensure the entrenchment of party supremacy.

“As an eminent lawyer and life-bencher, I have no doubt whatsoever that His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State as Chair of the Legal Committee, working together with other committee members and relevant party officials, will catalyse and crystallise the legal architecture of the party to serve the interest of all, especially with the most recent Supreme Court judgment (re-) entrenching party supremacy as well as the relevant constitutional amendments in offing.”

He affirmed the readiness of the zonal legal directorate to deliver on assigned roles and collaborate with the Wike-led legal committee to achieve set targets.