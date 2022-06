From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has extended his congratulations to the Rivers United for emerging the winner of the 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Rivers United was officially confirmed the champion of the 2021/2022 NPFL season following Plateau United 1-2 away loss to Akwa United on Saturday.

The governor commended the players and coaching staff of the state-owned football club on Sunday, following the memorable victory, which ended their five-year NPFL title wait.

Governor Wike, who attributed the achievement of Rivers United to the talented team’s determination, said it was most heartening that by virtue of the league win, the club will represent the country at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League next season.

He further added that Rivers United’s triumph at the 2021/2022 NPFL has brought a wave of joy and happiness for the people of Rivers State and the country at large.

“I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to the coaching staff and particularly the capable players of Rivers United for the valuable efforts they made to emerge the winner of the 2021/2022 NPFL.

“The government and good people of Rivers State are very proud of the team’s exploits following their dogged performances and resilience display throughout the 2021/2022 season.

2023: PDP panel tips Wike for vice ... To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video 2023: PDP panel tips Wike for vice presidential candidate

“It is worthy to note that over the years, Rivers United has brought so much joy and happiness to football fans and supporters all over the country. This victory, no doubt, marks a major milestone in Rivers State football’s history.”