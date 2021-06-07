From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government will, today, commission the Mother and Child Hospital.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, in a statement, yesterday, said the hospital was a bold attempt by Governor Nyesom Wike to boost infant and maternal health in the South South zone.

The 132-bed hospital has 50 delivery rooms, six modular operating theatres, in-vitro fertilisation, fluoroscopic and mammography equipment.

Nsirim said the foundation stone for Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Treatment Centre to be located at Rumuokwuta,in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, would be laid.

The commissioner added that the centre, when fully operational, will reduce medical tourism in Nigeria.

Both events, according to Nsirim, would have the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, as special guest of honour.