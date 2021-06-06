From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government will tomorrow (Monday), commission the Mother and Child Hospital built by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration.

State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, in a statement yesterday, said the hospital was a bold attempt by Governor Wike in boosting the infant and maternal health in the South-South zone.

The 132-bed hospital has 50 delivery rooms, six modular operating theatres, invitro fertilization equipment, fluoroscopic equipment and mamography equipment.

Nsirim added that the foundation stone for Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Treatment Centre to be located at Rumuokwuta, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, would be laid.

The commissioner added that the Centre, when fully operational, will reduce medical tourism in Nigeria.

Both events, according to Nsirim, would have the Minister of Health, Prof. Osagie Ehanire, as Special Guest of Honour and Governor Wike as chief host.