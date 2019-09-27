Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has commissioned four roads completed as the first phase of Rumuepirikom Internal Roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. of the state

The first set of roads delivered under the first phase of Rumuepirikom internal roads included: Lawrence Anele Amadi Road, Ekani Street, Maxwell Street and Odoli Street.

Shell Location Road was renamed Lawrence Anele Amadi Road.

The governor thanked the people of Rumuepirikom for cooperating with the contractors during the execution of the project and also appreciated them for he warm reception according his entourage over the construction of the internal roads.

Speaking during the inauguration, he said: “We flagged off the construction of these roads in 2018. This is the first phase of the internal roads of this community.

“While I remain as governor, our community will get its share of projects. This ward is the backbone of PDP in our Local Government Area. They gave us the highest votes during the elections.”

Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Works, Dr. Walter Ndu, said the Rumuepirikom internal roads have a total length of nine kilometres with street lights and modern drainage.

Ndu disclosed that the governor flagged off the construction of 11 roads, saying the remaining will be completed by December.

He expressed delights at the construction of the roads, noting that before their construction , they were in terrible state of disrepair with many of them unaccessible.

Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Solomon Eke, said that roads are of international standard.

He said that the local government area is working with other agencies to improve security and environmental sanitation along the new roads.

Different women groups and the Owembe Cultural Troupe thrilled guests at the ceremony.

Meanwile, General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has commended the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for constructing the best cultural centre to promote culture and tourism.

Runsewe who spoke during a late night show on Africa Independent Television (AIT), Jigsaw, expressed delight that the Rex Lawson Cultural Centre is of international standard and has the capacity to transform the nation’s culture and tourism sector.

The Nigeria’s arts and culture ambassador said that he discovered the beauty of the Rex Lawson Cultural Centre in Port Harcourt, during the 2018 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) hosted by the state government.

He noted that the quality of the facility is such that key national and international cultural events should be hosted in the Garden City.

“In the whole of Nigeria today, only one state has a truly cultural event centre (Rex Lawson Cultural Centre). That state is Rivers State. I was there and I was marveled.

“The floor is synthetic. The walls, sound proof. Their walls have microphones that pick sounds and there is a control room for technical coordination.

“This cultural centre was the one that the Ooni of Ife commissioned in the state. We had NAFEST last year at the centre. We must remove sentiment from this matter. I was marvelled. I had to beg them in Rivers State to give me the contractors profile, so that we take similar thing to every state of the federation.

“The cultural centre in Cross River State is not like that of Rivers State. Oh God of Israel, in Rivers Cultural Centre, you can have eight events at a time. The Rivers Cultural Centre has a VVIP section that you can receive the president of other countries in audience before you come for the show.

“We have a good centre in Port Harcourt, which Governor Wike has put in place. Why can’t we take some national and international events to Port Harcourt.

“Why can’t we move some airlines to Port Harcourt, to take international tourists to that city, so that people can have variety when it comes to Nigeria?” he asked rhetorically.