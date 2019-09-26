TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has commissioned four roads completed as the first phase of Rumuepirikom internal roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Shell Location Road, one of the four roads commissioned, was renamed Engr. Lawrence Anele Amadi Road by Governor Wike. He (Wike) spoke yesterday, at the road.

He said: “We flagged off the construction of these roads in 2018. This is the first phase of the internal roads of this community.

“While I remain as governor, our community will get its share of projects. This ward is the backbone of PDP in our Local Government Area. They gave us the highest votes during the elections “, he said.

Governor Wike thanked the people of Rumuepirikom for cooperating with the contractors during the execution of the project.

He thanked the Rumuepirikom community for the warm reception accorded to his entourage over the construction of the internal roads.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Dr. Walter Ndu, said the Rumuepirikom internal roads have a total length of nine kilometres with street lights and modern drainage.

He said that the state governor flagged off the construction of 11 roads, with four of such roads already completed. He said the remaining roads would be completed in December.

The first set of roads delivered under the first phase of Rumuepirikom internal roads included: Engr. Lawrence Anele Amadi Road (former Shell Location Road), Ekani Street, Maxwell Street and Odoli Street .

He said before the construction of the roads by the Wike-led administration, the roads were not accessible due to their poor condition.

Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Mr. Solomon Eke, said that the roads were of international standard.

He said that the Local Government Area was working with other agencies to improve security and environmental sanitation along the new roads.

Different women groups and the Owembe Cultural Troupe thrilled guests at the commissioning ceremony.