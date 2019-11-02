Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has commissioned the new Radiology Department of the State University Teaching Hospital, upgraded and re-equipped by his administration.

Commissioning the new health facility, Governor Wike reiterated his commitment to quality healthcare for the people of Rivers State. He described the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital and the College of Medicine as his initiatives, saying that he will continue to invest in their rapid development.

“We will do everything possible to promote quality healthcare for our people. We need good healthcare for people to carry out their daily activities. We have good doctors, but there are no good equipment. What we are doing is to provide the right equipment “, he said.

He stated that he has approved contract for the total furnishing of the hospital. Governor Wike said 70 percent of the funds will be released to the contractor to speed up implementation.

He said by May next year, his administration will deliver a State of the Art Government House Clinic, which will be open to the public and the less privileged.

“Nobody can develop Rivers State more than us. There is no federal presence and there are no federal projects here. Therefore, we must work together to develop the State. We must relegate party differences and focus on working for the good of our people”, he said.

Governor Wike said that with the high quality equipment installed at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, it is incumbent on the hospital management to effectively utilize their internally generated revenue.

Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Mrs Caroline Wali said before the turnaround, the equipment at the department were obsolete and dysfunctional. She thanked Governor Wike for the intervention and transformation.