From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications Paulinus Nsirim has said that Governor Nyesom Wike’s achievements are driven by his commitment to make the state a centrepiece of development to Nigeria.

Nsirim said this during the presentation of prizes to awards winners in the just concluded essay competition of the second phase of the Ministry’s #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign in Port Harcourt.

‘Governor Wike has redefined governance in Nigeria through his visionary leadership. When it comes to democratic governance in Nigeria, Rivers State is top-notch because of Governor Wike,’ he said.

‘Rivers State is leading the way in democratic governance in Nigeria today because of our Visionary leader.’

Nsirim said that the first phase of the #OurStateOurReaponsibilty campaign was an advocacy visit, where all major stakeholder groups of the state have communicated the message that everyone living and doing business in the State has shared prosperity to protect and that the prosperity of the state is their prosperity.

The commissioner said that the essay competition which was geared towards inculcating in the youths the right societal values was the first stage of the second phase of the #OurStateOurResponsibity Campaign which would include, theme songs, skits and finally short films competitions.

He congratulated the six emerged winners, stating that he was proud of them for coming this far in the competition.

‘Our primary objective is to use the winners of this essay competition to showcase to the world that those values of honesty, hard work, and integrity can still earn somebody recognition and reputation in Nigeria.

‘And that is why these six winners here are going to be ambassadors of a new Rivers State and a new Nigeria.’

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, commended the Ministry of Information and Communications for putting up such an informative and educative platform for the Nigerian youths.

He commended the winners and urged everyone living and doing business in the state to keep a clean record and desist from demarketing the state.

In his speech, the State Commissioner for Youth Development, Prince Ohia Obi, admonished youths to ensure they lead their lives making remarkable achievements for themselves and generations to come.

He said that wealth made without content and character was invalid: ‘The only way this content can be developed is character and by acquiring knowledge and becoming professionals in their choice of endeavours.’

The father of the 3rd prize winner, Mr Vizor Paago, who is a member of the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria, announced that with the mandate of the governing council of the Institute, he was going to partner with the Ministry of Information and Communications to give the six emerged winners a basic HSE training as soon as the list of the winners is released to him.

In her response to the award, the first prize winner, Sophia Oyibo, acknowledged God for the feat she just achieved, stating that her desire to correct the wrong notions some Nigerians have about civil servants being nonchalant in discharging their duties, spurred her to participate in the competition.

According to her, her father was another factor that motivated her as he was a good example of Civil servants who carry out their duties to the state with utmost priority.

The winner of the first prize in the essay competition, Ms Sophia Oyibo was made honorary Commissioner for Information and Communications for 30 minutes, where she addressed the media on her vision.

Cash prizes for the first, second and third positions were also increased.

Master Anyiam Christian Kelechukwu and Ms Paago Ziga Praise came second and third winners of the competition.

