From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Secretary to the Rivers State government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, has reiterated Governor Nyesom Wike’s resolve to protect the lives and property of Rivers people.

Danagogo said that it was not surprising that the governor, popularly referred to as “Mr. Quality Project,” leaves no stone unturned to guarantee the safety of persons who live and do business in the state.

The SSG said Wike had intensified efforts at ensuring peace and security through deliberate projects delivery and manpower development.

He stated this during the hand-over of fully furnished Kpopie Police Station consisting of an administrative building and nine units of living quarters for police officers to the state Commissioner of Police in Gokana Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Danagogo said: “The peace and security of the state are paramount. Without peace, there can be no development in communities. As we look to the government to provide development, there must be enabling environment to deliver on their promises, which is your cooperation.

“As the chief security officer of the state, the governor has asked me to hand-over this facility to Nigeria Police to ensure that the police live up to their expectation of protecting the lives and property of all persons.

“I urge the police personnel here to take care of these facilities and match the governor’s expectation for safety. When you do your work right and fight insecurity, you do it for humanity and for God.”

He thanked the Dekor and Deyor communities for donating the land for the project.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joseph Mukan, thanked Governor Wike for always fulfilling his promises and ensuring the development of the state.

“We assure you that, by providing comfort for our men, the men deployed to this area will provide their service to the best of their abilities with visible results for all to see. People will sleep with their eyes closed since the police are working with modern surveillance and logistics facility for the entire state,” Mukan said.