From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said it was with the deepest sorrow that he has learnt of the death of Mrs. Felicia Wabara, wife of former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara.

Governor Wike, in a message of condolence to Senator Wabara, by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said the passage of his wife was an irreparable loss.

He expressed: “On behalf of the government and people of Rivers State, I offer our earnest commiseration to you on the passing away of your beloved wife.

“It is hard to grasp how you and your family will bear this irreparable loss. But be rest assured that we share in your pain and will be praying for you.”

Governor Wike, however, prayed God to comfort the former Senate President and give him and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.