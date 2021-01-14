From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, said Federal Government has refunded the N78 billion it spent on federal projects.

Governor Wike stated this during the inauguration of the Isiopko internal roads Phase 2 in Ikwerre Local Government Area, performed by the 2019 vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, yesterday.

The governor said the refunded money would be deployed in providing more critical projects across the state to further drive the efforts at enhancing the socio-economic life of Rivers people.

According to him, even if it were his second tenure, he would continue to work relentlessly for the interest of the state and improve its stakes.

The governor said with his level of performance, it would be difficult for any other party to take Rivers away from the PDP because the people know that such a party can offer nothing to them.

Governor Wike said he has conducted affairs of governance without discrimination.

“No matter the tactics they deplore, no party can take Rivers State away from PDP. They have to convince the people why they need the support of Rivers people. It is already known, they have nothing to offer.

“We have something to offer and we have offered it to the people. They are angry that we are commissioning projects. Our business as a party is to make the other people to have serious high blood pressure.”

Governor Wike said he promised to change the narrative of neglect of Isiopko people by previous administrations and has completed the rehabilitation of all their internal roads.

Mr. Obi lamented that the Federal Government keeps borrowing in the guise of using it for capital project to mortgage the future of posterity.

He challenged them to show the capital projects such borrowed money has been expended on so that everybody will know such projects.

Obi said access roads as provided by Governor Wike to the Isiopko people will increase the quality of life they live, enhance property value and reduce poverty.

Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said the road project started off as a 22.5 kilometer project, but the governor approved that it should be expanded to become a total length of 26.9 kilometer with 26kilometers of drains.

He explained: “Having previously commissioned Isiopko internal roads phase 1, today, we are commissioning phase 2 of the projects.

“The phase 2 of the project accounts for 17. 7 kilometer of road network.”