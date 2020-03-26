Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has confirmed the index positive case of coronavirus in the state, declaring that the government has commenced contact tracing of all those she had contact with.

Governor Wike also announced that all markets in the state are to remain closed from tomorrow.

The governor also directed civil servants from Grade Level 1-10 to remain at home from today until further notice.

In a broadcast, yesterday, Governor Wike said: “It is however unfortunate that despite all the preventive measures we put in place, our state has recorded a positive case as confirmed by the National Centre for Disease Control.

“The positive case is a 19-year-old female model from Edo State who resides in Port Harcourt. Her travel history reveals she travelled to France, Italy and Greece before returning to Port Harcourt on March 16, 2020.

“On arrival to Port Harcourt, she was asymptomatic and commenced self-isolation in her family house before her samples were collected and sent to the Reference Laboratory, Irrua in Edo State.

“The patient is presently being managed at the state treatment centre and she is doing excellently well.

“As it is in normal established practice, intensive line listing and contact tracing of all those she came in contact with has commenced in full force.

“In addition, samples have been collected from high risk contacts for further evaluations while decontamination process has also commenced.

“As the state chief executive, I want to sincerely thank this young lady for her patriotic spirit which aided health officials to get relevant information in this direction

‘May I, therefore urge you all to remain calm because there is no cause for alarm. The state government is fully prepared to ensure the incident is contained to avoid further spread,” he said.