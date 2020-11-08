Two first half goals and a third in the second half were all Akwa United needed to dispatch Cynosure FC in the ongoing second edition of Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament.

Despite starting brilliantly, Cynosure FC shot itself in the foot when a poor clearance from goalkeeper Believe Imiete was punished by Ukeme Williams with a powerful shot in the 17th minute.

Before the team could regroup, they were soon behind barely five minutes later when Ndifreke Effiong scored from a well weighted pass.

Cynosure FC started second half with a determination not to be humbled by their more illustrious opponent and were rewarded when Anyanwu Daberechi scored a brilliant header off a corner kick.