Rivers Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye has said Port Harcourt and other towns in Rivers State are very safe for all sports lovers and Nigerians from all walks of life.

He stated this shortly after meeting with the organising committee for the second edition of Governor Wike Pre-season Soccer Tournament starting in Port Harcourt tomorrow.

According to him, Port Harcourt has hosted several high profile sporting and non-sporting events without a single incident, pointing that the Governor Wike Pre-Season tournament would be held successfully without any distractions.

He stressed that security of live and property remains paramount to the Wike-led administration, hence, the safe environment being enjoyed by Rivers people.

The sports commissioner noted further that Port Harcourt has always been home to people from all over the world and, particularly, for sports men and women, who have attended several sports competitions in the state.

Meanwhile, the draw for the tournament would be held today, at the Ministry of Sports Conference Hall by 11am.

Chairman of the Organising Committee, Bashir Badawiy, who made the disclosuer, noted that Rivers United, Akwa United, Abia Warriors, Nasarawa United, Kwara United, Lobi Stars, MFM FC, Bayelsa United, Niger Tornadoes, Plateau United, Cynosure FC, Udala FC, Ottafolo FC, Goddosky FC, among others, have all confirmed their participation for the high-profile soccer fiesta.

“The clubs have all confirmed their participation and I can tell you some of the clubs are departing from their various locations from tomorrow. This is the biggest pre-season tourney in Nigeria and you can be sure that we will have a great event,” he said.