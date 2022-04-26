From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike said he has received the news of the demise of elder statesman, Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas, with profound sadness.

Governor Wike, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said Rivers State has lost one of its worthiest sons.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The governor noted that Graham-Douglas’ service to Rivers State as a Commissioner, and the nation as Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture: Minister of Aviation and Minister of Labour and Productivity, was exceptional.

“It is with profound sadness that I received the news that Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas is no more. His death is indisputably the passing of an era. He was a colossus in public life, he served our dear Rivers State and the nation with the spirit of patriotism. The State has lost one of its worthiest sons.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Rivers State, I express my profound condolences to the Graham-Douglas family and all those who mourn his passing.”

Governor Wike further added that Graham-Douglas’ genuine warmth and affection for Rivers State and his enduring legacy of peace will always be remembered

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Similarly, the 2015 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Dakuku Peterside, said the demise of elder statesman and nationalist was a big blow to Nigeria, the state and the Ijaw nation.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

According to him, the late former federal minister was part of the generation that envisioned a glorious and prosperous Rivers State.

Recalling his numerous encounters with the deceased, the immediate past Director-General of NIMASA described Alabo Graham-Douglas as a man of principles, who sought the best for Rivers and Nigeria at large.

“He believed in and championed the cause of Rivers State, he was a great statesman in words and in deeds; he was a rallying point for anything progressive and development-driven.

“I am proud of his accomplishments and what he represented, his house was always open for us as his adopted children and we benefited immensely from his deep insights on topical issues.”