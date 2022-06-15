From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has denied the viral report trending on social media of his purported plan to decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He debunked the allegation on a statement issued yesterday, by his Special Assistant Media, Mr. Kelvin Ebiri, declaring that he would never leave the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike noted: “Our attention has been drawn to a manipulated video circulating on social media, purporting that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike intends to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).