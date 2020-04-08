Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday, declared Carveton Helicopters, persona non grata in the state, for endangering the lives of Rivers people by its suspicious operations.

In a broadcast yesterday, he directed council chairmen to close offices of Carveton Helicopters across the state.

“We appreciate the need to protect business interests and operations in the state and we will do whatever that is required to ensure that no business is unduly affected by the measures we have taken to combat the Coronavirus.

“However, we shall not welcome businesses or companies that value their business activities or profit more than or in clear disregard of the lives and health of our people.

“By its actions, Carveton Helicopters have clearly shown that Rivers lives do not matter to it. It is an enemy of Rivers people and is hereby declared persona non grata in Rivers State. With this declaration Carveton Helicopters can only chose to operate in any part of Rivers State at its own risk as Local Government chairmen have been directed to close their offices and prevent their operations”, he declared.

Governor Wike had in an Executive Order signed on March 19 suspended flights to the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Air Force Base and Bonny Airstrip beginning Thursday, March 26.

But the Federal Government has faulted the arrest of the two Caverton Helicopters pilots for lockdown violation in Rivers State.

It also described the role by Police Commissioner, Mustapha Dandaura, and the Commander of the Air Force Base in Port Harcourt in the arrest as dangerous exhibition of ignorance and lack of competence, hinting that they would have to answer for their actions.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, while responding to a question on if the pilots were duly authorised to fly, said the Federal Government gave the approval in national interest and improved national revenue of which Rivers State is the greatest beneficiary.

He said aviation matters are on the exclusive list of the Federal Government and assured that all necessary and constitutional actions on the matter would be taken.

“On whether we gave the arrested pilots approval to fly, civil aviation is on exclusive list item number three there. So no other person but the federal government has authority to legislated upon. So also is the Nigerian Airforce, Armed Forces are also on exclusive list, there is no other person that has the legal rights to legislate upon.”