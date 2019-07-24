Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that his administration will continue to promote access to justice and the independence of the judiciary.

The governor also distributed vehicles to newly sworn-in magistrates, saying his administration would always create the right environment for the dispensation of justice.

Speaking yesterday, in Port Harcourt, during the presentation of the vehicles to the new magistrates, Wike said all arms of government should work together to develop the state.

“You know that as magistrates of the Rivers State judiciary, there are certain standards of comfort that are expected of them. I doubt if you expect them to be running around in taxis. The need for effective dispensation of justice requires that some of these basic facilities should be available to them.

“So these vehicles are being presented to them to make sure that as they start work, they are doing so with every necessary facility for the discharge of their responsibilities,” he said.

The governor further noted that it was necessary to ensure that officers of all the arms have the right facilities to discharge their duties.

“It was done for judges; it has been done for the previous magistrates. These 11 new magistrates were just sworn in about a month ago. So, it is something that happens normally at all times, for all arms of government,” he said.

Chief Judge of the state, Justice Adama Iyaye-Laminkara, thanked Wike for the appointment of new magistrates and the release of new vehicles to them.

She thanked the governor for his commitment to the provision of financial and infrastructure support to the state judiciary for the smooth dispensation of justice.

The chief judge assured the governor that the new magistrates would discharge their duties in line with the constitution.

Speaking on behalf of the new magistrates, Adango Comfort said they would live up to the expectations of the government and people of the state.

Meanwhile, Wike has called on traditional rulers to work with the state and local governments to improve security in order to fast track the development process in the state.

He also declared that the state government will formally launch new security architecture on Friday.

The governor spoke yesterday, in Port Harcourt when he declared open the 110 and 111 quarterly general meeting of the state traditional rulers’ council.

“I wish to reiterate that our traditional rulers bear enormous moral and legal responsibilities to work with the local and state governments to secure the state and fast-track development and progress to their communities It bears repeating that you have no moral claim to your traditional titles, authority and reverence, if you cannot guide, mentor, persuade and prevail on your youths to shun all forms of criminality and take your communities to an enviable heights of peace and socio-economic transformation under your reign,” he said.