From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has declared a member of the House of Representatives, Farah Dagogo, wanted for allegedly hiring cultists to attack the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Port Harcourt.

The governor in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kelvin Ebiri, said “the police must as a matter of urgency arrest Dagogo, wherever he is, and must be made to face prosecution.”

Daily Sun gathered that already, some of the hoodlums were arrested and would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Efforts to reach Dagogo’s media aide, Ibrahim Lawal, for reaction, failed.