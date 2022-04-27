From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has declared a member of the House of Representatives, Farah Dagogo, wanted for hiring cultists to attack the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Port Harcourt.

The governor has hereby directed the Rivers State Police Command to arrest the federal lawmaker for hiring cultists who stormed the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt, and disrupted the screening of aspirants for various elective positions.

Governor Wike, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kelvin Ebiri, directed the Police, as a matter of urgency the arrest the House of Representatives member.

” The Police must as a matter of urgency arrest Farah Dagogo, wherever he is, and must be made to face prosecution.”

Daily Sun gathered that already, some of the hoodlums hired by Farah Dagogo have been arrested and would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Efforts to reach his (Farah Dagogo) media aide, Ibrahim Lawal, for reaction failed.