Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, last weekend declared a total lockdown on parts of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area in a move to ensure social distancing and ensure the protection of the people.

Governor Wike listed the areas on total lockdown during a state broadcast.

The affected places included Creek Road, including Prison Junction, Nembe Waterside, Cultural Centre, Yam Zone and Ahoada Street.

Others were Diobu area, including Education bus stop, Kalabari by Odi Street, Afikpo Street, Gambia Street, the entire Ikoku Spare part zone, Rivers State University roundabout, and Abali Park under the flyover (both descending and ascending).

He said: “While we commend our people for adhering to our restrictions on social distancing, we deplore the lack of compliance with the order on shutting business activities by some residents in parts of Port Harcourt. These people are endangering the lives of everybody in the state. Consequently, we are constrained to place the following areas of Port Harcourt City council under a total and complete lockdown until further notice.”

Governor Wike said though the measures were painful, it was the right thing to do to check the spread of coronavirus in the areas.