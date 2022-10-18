By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike on Tuesday declared total support for the re-election bid of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the 2023 general elections.

Wike who has been running battle with his political party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over the emergency of its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said of Sanwo-Olu of All Progressive Congress (APC) is the best man for the job of governor in the state, due to his performance.

The Rivers State governor made the declaration at the ongoing 22nd National Women’s Conference (NWC) holding in Lagos.

The annual conference with the theme: ‘Spring Forth, Stand Out,’ which begins today, will end on October 20, 2022.

The event, holding at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, is being organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO).

In an address at the occasion, Wike said the involvement of women in politics and decision-making in Lagos State, is what is making it continue to set the pace in the country.

Wike said he was amazed at all that COWLSO is doing in Lagos State and promised to replicate all that he had learned from the conference in his state as well.

As part of support for COWLSO, the Rivers State governor donated the sum of N300 million to the association.

Wike, former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose and other dignitaries were led to the venue of the event by the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The moment the guests stepped into the hall around 11: 10 am, the Lagos State First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Kwara State First lady, Ogun State First Lady, Osun State First Lady and other women leaders welcomed them with a thunderous standing ovation.

In her welcome address, Mrs Sanwo-Olu described Governor Wike as “Pepper them Governor”.