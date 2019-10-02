Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has blamed poor leadership selection process in the last 20 years of the nation’s democracy on faulty electoral system.

In his independence anniversary address at the Sharks Stadium, Port Harcourt, yesterday, he noted that the electoral system has been largely fraudulent, making it difficult for votes to count.

“We pride ourselves as a democratic nation, yet for 20 years, our electoral process has remained widely fraudulent and incapable of delivering free and fair elections.

“Yet, we are shamefully carrying on as if all is well, resisting every attempt at providing a credible electoral system, and not minding the monumental damage this has caused and continues to cause to the character and quality of our politics, leadership recruitment and nation building,” he stated

Governor Wike said this year’s anniversary represented 59 years of mixed results.

“By all accounts, it has been 59 years of mixed results making significant strides in some respect and failing woefully in some others. Nevertheless, we have reason to celebrate this day because we have been free and will remain a free and sovereign nation forever.”

Governor Wike said national unity, social cohesion, good governance and improved standard of living motivated Nigerians to seek independence.

“But, today, it is more like 59 years of wasted dreams, mismanaged opportunities and hope deferred for our country and our people as disunity, mutual mistrust, intolerance, hatred and violence continue to corrode the fragile walls that feebly bind the nation.

“Years and years of bad governance, endemic corruption and mismanagement have ruined our economy, ridden it with huge foreign and local debts.”

He said much as the Federal Government might pretend, it is evident that things have gone out of control for Nigeria.

The governor said nobody could truly see a way forward due to failed policies and lack of vision at the federal level.

Wike noted that though the economic situation may be bad, nation building remained a work in progress.

“Today offers us another opportunity to keep hope alive by standing with each other, united by a common desire to build a better, resourceful and politically vibrant, fair and peaceful Nigeria with great economic opportunities, security and improved wellbeing for all.

“The nation should embrace a political and economic system that recognises the sovereignty of the component units over their natural resources coupled with a credible electoral system to produce the right leadership culture.”

He said Rivers remained a leading state that contributes to the financial stability and development of the country.

“We have strengthened the institutions of governance, including the judiciary and legislature and ensured respect for the rule of law, human rights and dignity and prudence, accountability and effectiveness in public resource utilisation and service delivery.

Governor Wike said the acquisition of 45 percent Shell interest in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 was a step towards developing the state’s development.

The 59th independence anniversary witnessed parade by the police, school children and paramilitary groups.

Governor Wike also released pigeons of peace.