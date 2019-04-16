TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has dedicated the certificate of return issued to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to the good people of the state who overwhelmingly voted for him.

Wike also dedicated the victory to Rivers people allegedly killed by the Nigerian Army in defence of their votes and democracy.

He said that their sacrifices would never be forgotten.

Governor Wike was re-elected on March 9, 2019, after the collation of governorship election results was concluded on April 3, 2019.

INEC Returning Officer and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Otuoke, Prof Teddy Adias, declared Governor Wike winner after he polled 886,264 votes, to defeat African Alliance Congress candidate, Biokpomabo Awara who scored 173,859 votes.