Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called for the resignation of Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleging that the Bayelsa governor betrayed the party in the last general election.

Governor Wike, who rejected the offer of PDP leadership to intervene in the conflict with Governor Dickson over the Soku oil wells/fields returned to Rivers by the Federal High Court, said the party leadership knew that Governor Dickson betrayed and sold out the party during the 2019 elections in Rivers State and worked with his opponent.

Wike, in an interview yesterday, said there was no premise for the intervention by the PDP leadership since the Federal High Court has already determined the issue in question.

He said: “I don’t know why they are interceding. They have no power to resolve the issue of oil wells. Secondly, the matter has been determined by a court of competent jurisdiction.

“Anybody, who is not satisfied should go on appeal. Are they interceding on behalf of someone, who betrayed the party?

“Throughout that period, the national chairman himself knows that people were calling from all over the country to know the situation. Dickson never called one day.

“This was because of his alignment with the opposition. I can show proof that Dickson had already made up his mind to go over to the All Progressives Congress.

“I am not going to sit down with anybody to discuss anything as it relates to Governor Dickson. I have no business with Governor Dickson,” he said.

Wike said the right thing for Dickson to do was to resign from the PDP, so that the party leaders in Bayelsa State can rebuild it.

“In fact, Governor Dickson ought to have resigned from the party by now. So, that the leaders of PDP in Bayelsa would rebuild the party.

“The national leadership of the party should know that the only option left for PDP to be strong in Bayelsa is for Dickson to leave the party,” he said.

The governor said the party’s intervention was no longer profitable in view of the incalculable damage done by the outgoing Bayelsa State governor.

He said: “Where was the party when Dickson sold out? Why could not they come out to speak out? Governor Dickson, you have killed our party in that state. What is anyone wading in for? I am not going to be party to that and nobody will stop me.

“Nobody fights Rivers State and gets any benefits out of it. I have said it severally. I am not here because of my interest. I am here because of the interest of Rivers State.

“The party would have waded in when they saw fraud. That Dickson was killing the party in Bayelsa State. He has achieved his aim by making sure nobody comes after him as he leaves office in February 2020.

“Do you know the effect of APC winning Bayelsa State? And they are talking of wading in,” Wike asked.