Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has approved the withdrawal of Certificate of Recognition from His Royal Majesty, Chief Monday Frank Noryaa, Gbenemene Baabe with immediate effect.

According to a statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, the withdrawal of government’s recognition from HRM Noryaa followed his alleged indictment on cult-related activities within his kingdom.

He said the “traditional ruler was also indicted for harbouring cultists, leading to insecurity in the area.”

The statement quoted Governor Wike as saying his administration remained committed to the “promotion of peace and security across the state.”

Also the governor said any traditional ruler or government functionary indicted for promoting insecurity will face the full weight of the law