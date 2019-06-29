In a move to ensure that only standard schools operate in the state, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has directed all private schools in the state to apply for 2019 operational approval.

He stated that all schools must do the application for operational approval within the next two weeks.

The governor who made this known in a meeting with all private school proprietors in Rivers State at the Government House, Port Harcourt, said: “All the schools must apply for operational approval within the next two weeks. We will set up committees that will recommend the approval of schools. All the schools in the state must be of the required standard”.

The governor said that in his second term he is committed to improving the right standards in the education sector for the good of Rivers people.

“The governor’s office will review all the approval of schools,” he said. “All the existing approvals by the Ministry of Education have been cancelled. For this process, there will be no room for bribery and corruption.”

On the issue of revenue paid by schools, the governor said that all levies must be paid through approved designated bank accounts. He said that anyone who demands for cash payment should be reported to security agencies via designated phone lines.

He said that the Office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government will publish the telephone lines that school proprietors can contact in case they are pressured to pay illegal levies. Local government chairmen and permanent secretaries attended the meeting.

In a related development has sworn-in the reconstituted Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB) with a charge to members of the board to work towards the development of the basic education subsector.