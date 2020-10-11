The Rivers State government has described as completely false and misleading social media report that Governor Nyesom Wike was unhappy with the decision of the CBN to buy Gold from Zamfara State.

The report claimed that Governor Wike lamented that the same privileged attention had not been given to the oil from Rivers State, and demanded that Gold should be made a national cake, adding that he too would proceed to own a gold well in Zamfara State.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirimin a statement, said: “Let us state here categorically that Governor Wike never made such a statement.

Infact, we note with a sense of relief, that no major, mainstream News media or Press Organization, either print, electronic or online, attached to Government House, Port Harcourt, carried this concocted story.

“So it is a wonder where the mushroom, less than credible social media outlets got the comments, which they claimed Governor Wike made ‘while addressing the Press.’

“It has indeed become the ugly penchant in recent times, of some cynical and dubious detractors, to drop or insert Governor Wike’s name in their calculated crusade to ignite unprovoked conflict with the hidden ploy to disrupt the recently emerging warm cordiality which has defined the relationship between him and some leaders across geopolitical divides in the country.

“These naysayers have also commenced a devious gambit to insidiously tarnish the overwhelming goodwill which the burgeoning image and reputation of Governor Wike has been enjoying across the country and this latest story is simply the latest installment of their failed efforts.

“Those familiar with Governor Wike will know that he does not need to resort to such churlish and petty grandstanding portrayed in the silly story, to speak up on any matter whatsoever.

“The write up is thus just another figment of the convoluted imagination of its authors. They goofed big time on this one.

“Nigerians are therefore advised to completely disregard the story, especially now that the Federal Government, the CBN and the Zamfara State government have all come out to speak clearly on the matter and set the records straight.