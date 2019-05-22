TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council.

Governor Wike dissolved the council yesterday, during the Valedictory Session of the State Executive Council.

He thanked members of the former council members for their contributions to the development of the state.

He said: “It has been a rewarding experience and I am quite impressed that one worked with these persons of capacity.

“All the achievements we recorded were made possible because you worked”, he stated.

The governor said that some of the members of the dissolved Executive Council would be reappointed.

Deputy Governor, Ipalibo Banigo, commended the Rivers governor for providing purposeful leadership that has helped to transform the state.

Banigo assured Governor Wike of her unflinching support, noting that she would always work for the success of his administration.

Former commissioners, including Attorney General of the State, Dr Zaccheus Adango, the Head of Service, Rufus Godwins, former Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Kobani, former Chief of Staff, Chukwuemeka Woke, praised the governor for working passionately for the development of the State.

Former Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Kobani moved the motion for the dissolution of the State Executive Council, which was seconded by former Commissioner of Transport, Michael West.