From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council (SEC) with effect from yesterday.

The chief of staff and senior special assistant (protocol) have also been relieved of their office.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The announcement was contained in a statement by the Special Assistant, Media to the governor, Kelvin Ebiri.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The governor commended the former SEC members for the services they rendered the state and wished them the best in their future endeavours.

“Governor Wike commends the SEC members for their services and contributions to the development of the state. He has also wished them the best in all their future endeavours.”

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Wike has, therefore, instructed all the former SEC members to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.