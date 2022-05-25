From Tony John, Port Harcourt
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council (SEC) with effect from yesterday.
The chief of staff and senior special assistant (protocol) have also been relieved of their office.
The announcement was contained in a statement by the Special Assistant, Media to the governor, Kelvin Ebiri.
The governor commended the former SEC members for the services they rendered the state and wished them the best in their future endeavours.
“Governor Wike commends the SEC members for their services and contributions to the development of the state. He has also wished them the best in all their future endeavours.”
Wike has, therefore, instructed all the former SEC members to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.
Leave a Reply