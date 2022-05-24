From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council with effect from today (Tuesday).
Also, the Chief of Staff to the governor and Senior Special Assistant (Protocol), have also been relieved of their office.
The announcement was contained in a statement by the Special Assistant Media to the Rivers State Governor, Mr. Kelvin Ebiri.
The governor commended the former members of the State Executive Council for the services they rendered in serving the state and wished them the best in their future endeavours.
“His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, commends the members the Rivers State Executive Council for their service and contribution to the development of the State. He has also wished them the best in all their future endeavours.”
Governor Wike, has therefore instructed all the former members of the State Executive Council to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.
