Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has redeemed his pledge of N20 million to each family of the 10 security personnel killed by members of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) in Oyigbo Local Government.

Governor Wike had last Wednesday during a condolence visit to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, announced the donation of N20 million to each family of the four policemen and six soldiers killed by IPOB members in Oyigbo.

The cheques were presented to the bereaved widows at the State Police Command and 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in Port Harcourt, respectively yesterday.

Governor Wike said the gesture was in fulfilment of his earlier promise to alleviate the plight of the widows and their children.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, described the murder of the security personnel by IPOB members as unacceptable and should be condemned by Nigerians.

Governor Wike told the Commissioner of Police that government would not tolerate any terrorist group like IPOB in the state or allow them to kill any innocent citizen, particularly policemen and soldiers who are defending and protecting citizens of the state.

“As a governor, who matches his words with action, he has sent us to come and redeem that promise and to present the cheques of N20 million each to the widows of the four police officers killed by IPOB.”

He assured theCP that the state will always stand with the police to fight crime.