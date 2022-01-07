From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, donated N30 million to the families of three police officers of the state police command who died in the line of duty in 2021.

The deceased officers, Police Inspectors Isaac Isodje, Saviour Udeh and Ebenezer Edward, who served under Diobu Division of the Rivers State Command, were killed by gunmen during a stop-and-search patrol in November, last year.

Presenting the cheques on behalf of the governor to members of deceased officers’ families, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, said the gesture was Governor Wike’s demonstration of his commitment to ensure that the families of policemen who lost their lives in the course of serving the state were not left in misery.

Nsirim expressed: “This is a token of love from Governor Nyesom Wike to the families. Though money cannot replace a life, but it is a way of showing love to all officers and men who serve in Rivers State that the State Government will always be behind them no matter the situation they find themselves.

“So, the amount here is a token of love from the governor as a man who has the milk of human kindness and compassion to cushion the impact of this great loss.”

Accompanied by his colleague in the Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs. Inime Aguma, Nsirim, said the governor recognised the value of service the police render to the State and conveyed the condolences of Wike to the State Police Command and the bereaved families.

He prayed God to grant the bereaved the fortitude to bear the loss.

Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Mr. Ebuka Friday, described Wike’s monetary presentation to the families of the fallen officers as an uncommon gesture of encouragement in the country.

He expressed the gratitude of the command to the governor whom he said kept to his promise after he hinted him about the death of the officers.

He said that two of the officers were killed while carrying out a stop and search operation in Diobu area of the State capital on November 2, last year, while the third officer was killed on November 9, last year, while on an operation to apprehend the killers of the two officers.

Responding on behalf of the recipients, Mr. Isaac Okeoghene, son of one of the deceased, thanked Wike for the gesture and prayed that God would reward him in due time.