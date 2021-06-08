From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike and Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, have flagged off N25.9 billion Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre in Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike said the centre, which features advanced healthcare services such as chemo therapy and nuclear medicine, is expected to be completed in the next 14 months.

Speaking at the flag-off of construction work at the centre at Rumuokwuta Town, yesterday, he maintained that despite the prevailing insecurity issues and economic problems plaguing Nigeria, his administration has sustained its project delivery mantra.

He reiterated that because Rivers people stood in support of his enthronement as governor in 2015 and in 2019 against detractors, stressing that he vowed to give the best infrastructure to the state and its people.

Speaking about the rational for naming the centre after former Rivers governor, Peter Odili, he said but for Odili, an Ikwerre man would not have become governor of the state. He said God had used Odili to bring him to change the narrative that Ikwerre man cannot perform in office, which has been proved wrong.

“It is better to honour a man who has contributed so much to the state while he is alive. I have performed. So, when you hear Odili is a bad man, it is because he said Ikwerre man will be governor. Now, we are governor, must we not thank him? It’s not everybody that can stand firm, so we should thank him. Ordinarily, no Ikwerre man, if we are sincere and grateful, should raise hand against Odili and his family.”

Similarly, the governor during the inauguration of the Mother and Child Hospital at Rumuomasi town, said it was sad that medical doctors have shown less capacity in managing most health facility in the country.

Governor Wike said such medical officers are appointed as heads of those facility and they collect money for services that they render, but are still unable to maintain the equipment and worst still, leave the vicinity unkempt.

He challenged medical doctors to be more responsible in maintaining public healthcare facility and not allow the investment to come to waste.

Ehanire, who commended Wike for the project, said on completion, the centre would augment the assets available to treat Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDS), and add great value to efforts to reduce NCD prevalence, not only in Rivers State, but, well beyond, in the South South and, in deed, Nigeria.

“I observe this project has been named after a personality who has built a reputation, not just as a medical practitioner, but a foremost public figure in Rivers as a former state governor. I salute you, Dr. Odili for your contributions to this state and congratulate you on the recognition the people are giving you,” he said.

Ehanire commended Governor Wike for his vision and achievement in the health sector, emphasising that it showed his determination and interest to add value to the health sector.

Odili, who on behalf of his family, commended Governor Wike for considering him worthy to be honoured, said the Wike-led administration invested massively in the training of health personnel and currently sponsoring 490 medical students on state scholarship at the PAMO University of Medical Sciences.

Commissioner for Health, Princewill Chike, said the Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Treatment Centre is a three-storey building facility that would also have helipad for emergency cases.

Nigeria Medical Association President, Innocent Ujah, said the health sector has taken the lead in Governor Wike’s administration and commended him for honouring Odili.

Julius Berger Managing Director, Lars Ritcher, said the project has the potential to alleviate suffering and serve as a beacon for care for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic disease in Nigeria.