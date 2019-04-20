Willy Eya, Tony John And Gyang Bere

The core values of Easter, yesterday, resonated with the Christian faithful all over the world as they marked Good Friday which symbolises the crucification of Jesus Christ.

Many Christian denominations especially the Catholic church held processions, causing gridlocks in many cities in honour of the suffering of Christ for humanity.

In his goodwill message, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, felicitated with Christians on the celebration of Easter, urging them to emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices that would advance the course of development.

Governor Wike said Easter exemplifies the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus to save mankind and noted that, as individuals, Christians must take into consideration the welfare of others.

In his message, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State enjoined Christians to imbibe the virtues of peace, love, sacrifice and forgiveness which represent the core values of Easter.

Ayade who made the call through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Christian Ita said Easter was significant and sobering in the sense that it reminded people all about the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, love and compassion over hate.

He said the virtues were the cardinal plans of Christ’s teachings while on earth.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai enjoined people of his state to seize the opportunity of Easter celebration to re-dedicate themselves to attaining peace and love in the state.

In message on Friday to the Christian community in the state, he said the Easter period is of great importance as it leads up to the celebration of the victory of Jesus Christ over death.

The governor enjoined the Christian faithful to remain unrelenting in living exemplary life styles after observing Lent with fasting, prayers and works of charity.

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa advised Nigerians to show love, promote peace and unity in the country.

He said that Nigerians and Deltans should reflect on the lessons of the Easter to ensure that they live peacefully with one another in the quest for a better future for all in the country.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State urged Christians to pray for the nation’s leaders and the country to overcome its numerous challenges.

In a message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Mark Longyen, he said:

“True Christianity places on our shoulders, the responsibility of praying ceaselessly and fervently for our leaders.

“We are reminded to also pray for our country to enable us to overcome the numerous challenges which we currently face as a nation.”

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, urged Nigerians not to give up on the country in the spirit of Easter.

Rather, he asked them to keep hope alive on whatever challenges were presently facing the nation.

Former Senate Leader and frontline candidate for the office of Senate President in the incoming 9th National Assembly, Ali Ndume, urged Nigerians to imbibe culture of love and peaceful co-existence, without which there would be no meaningful progress in the country.

Ndume who decried the spate of banditry and its attendant killings across the country, called for retrospection among people of different faith, saying the simple explanation for strife and hostility among tribal communities is the absence of love for one another.

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Adewale Martins, in his message called on Nigerians to make charity a way of life by showing more empathy for their fellow citizens.

He urged Nigerians to make sacrifices for the common good and the welfare of fellow citizens in emulation of Jesus Christ who made the invaluable sacrifice of His life out of love for humanity.

Another cleric, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, Diocesan Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos, (Anglican Communion) called for unity amongst Nigerians irrespective of religious, tribal and political ideologies.

Olumakaiye admonished that one of the lessons that Christians could derive from Easter is unity.

In his message, Ven. Israel Owoyele, Archdeacon of FESTAC Diocese of Lagos West, (Anglican Communion), advised Nigerians to have hope in God, who is capable of making things better for them.

He said: “It is a privilege for all Christians to see that the God we serve is a God that is living, that is alive. It gives us hope. Whatever situation you are passing through now, believe that God is capable of changing it.”

Chairman, Christrian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in 19 Northern states, Rev. Yakubu Pam tasked Church leaders and Christian faithful in the North to show love to one another by being their brothers keepers as they celebrate this year’s Good Friday and Easter.

Rev Pam, in a statement issued in Jos said the death and resurrection of Jesus has given the people hope of better tomorrow despite their current fears and challenges in life.