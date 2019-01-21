Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has been enthroned as Daar Communications’ Governor of the Year 2018, for his quality projects and commitment to good governance.

Governor Wike was recognised during the Third Annual Daar Awards, held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Wike was represented at the award ceremonies by former Rivers State governor, Sir Celestine Omehia.

The Rivers State delegation to the award also included former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara, Rivers State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council Chairman, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, Senator Lee Maeba and Commissioner for Education, Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja.

Yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Omehia handed over the award to the Rivers State governor in a brief ceremony.

Omehia described the award by Daar Communication Plc, the owners of African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM, as a confirmation of the several awards of recognition to governor Wike, by national and international organisations.

He said Rivers people are happy with governor Wike, for using their mandate to project the state, positively, through projects and pro-people’s programmes.

“The award shows you are the Eagle of all the governors. Recognising the fact that you have several awards, this particular award has confirmed what the world already knows.

“It is important to state that Rivers people are solidly behind governor Wike,” he said.

In his response, Wike said the Daar’s Governor of the Year 2018 award will spur him to sustain the massive development of the state.

He dedicated the award to the good people of Rivers State and noted that his outstanding performance has been made possible by the support of Rivers people.

The governor thanked God for the strength to work for the people of Rivers State.