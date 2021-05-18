From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Felix Obuah, has declared that Governor Nyesom Wike was prepared for task of governance in the state.

Obuah, who spoke on the heels of recent reception and honour bestowed on the governor by the Ogoni people, noted that the governor has given due representation to all ethnic nationalities in terms of good governance and appointments.

The former chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stated that the governor justified the chieftaincy title of Mene Kwalenu I of Ogoni conferred on Governor Wike for infrastructural transformation of the Ogoni landscape.

Obuah said the governor’s leadership traits have manifested not only in the unequaled achievements of his administration, but demonstrated in Wike’s style of governance.

He, however, congratulated Governor Wike for the feats and for the honour by the united Ogoni people and prayed for divine empowerment for him to continue to do more for Rivers State and humanity.

Similarly, the member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dumnamene Dekor, has said the state governor has restored the lost pride of Rivers through the numerous completed and ongoing projects spread across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Dekor, while congratulating the governor on the conferment, reiterated the unwavering support of his constituency and the entire Ogoni people to the Wike administration.

According to the lawmaker, beyond the conferment, as the Mene Kwalenu I of Ogoni, Rivers governor has demonstrated a rare leadership quality that has translated to infrastructural revolution across the state.