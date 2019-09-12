Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has faulted the committee set up by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to investigate the illegal emergence of Ndudi Elumelu as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives..

Speaking in Port Harcourt, Governor Wike thanked former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara, for withdrawing from the committee and not allowing himself to be entangled in the illegal outcome of the committee’s activities.

Said Wike: “The Committee set up by the PDP on the illegal emergence of Ndudi Elumelu is the most corrupt committee ever set up by the party. We thank our son, Austin Opara, for withdrawing from that committee, so that he is not entangled in the illegal activities of the tainted committee.”

“We are warning PDP to be careful not to toy with Rivers State. Rivers State has all it takes to withstand the PDP and fight the party to a standstill. “The Rivers State governor is not one of those Governors that will kowtow to their illicit activities. The Rivers State governor is not one of those governors that anyone can cajole,” he noted.