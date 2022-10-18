By Lukman Olabiyi

Presence of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, former Ekiti State governors, Ayodele Fayose , Kayode Fayemi and others dignitaries have raised the roof of venue of the ongoing 22nd National Women’s Conference (NWC) holding in Lagos.

The annual conference with the theme: ‘Spring Forth, Stand Out,’ which begins today will end on October 20th 2022.

The event is holding at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, is organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO).

Wike and others dignitaries were led to venue of the event by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The moment the guests stepped into the hall around 11: 10 am, the Lagos State First lady , Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Kwara State First lady, Ogun State First lady and other women leaders welcomed them with thunderous standing ovation.

In her welcome address, Mrs Sanwo-Olu described Rivers State governor, Wike as “Pepper them Governor”.