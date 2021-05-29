From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has told benefiting communities of the Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono Road, phase two, not to use unsubstantiated cultural symbols to demand compensation and frustrate the completion of the project in 14 months.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the construction of the 17.2 kilometres long and 22.3 metres wide dual carriageway yesterday, Governor Wike said his administration was determined to deliver the project on schedule.

He said: “I urge the local residents to continue to support the contractor. Don’t harass them. I do know that they (contractor) give you contract to supply sand, security and the rest of them. If you disturb them, obviously, we will suffer at the end of the day”.

Governor Wike explained why it became imperative to return to do the flag-off, saying that the promise was made during the inauguration of phase one of the project.

According to him, having reconstructed the road from Saakpenwa up to Bori Town, it was proper to extend the same comfort and opportunities the road offer to the people in Kono Town.

“We are very happy to be here again to fulfil the promise we made to our people.

“Sometimes, when we came to commission the first phase of Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono Road, we did say that we cannot stop the construction at this point (Bori) without taking it to Kono.

“I thank God Almighty, we have signed the agreement with CCECC that is the initial contractor, to continue the job”.

Governor Wike urged CCECC not to use the rainy season as excuse to delay delivering the project in 14 months as agreed, because both the contract and the money were signed and released during the rainy season.