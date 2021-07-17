The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, will flag off the construction of the Port Harcourt Campus of the Nigerian Law School today.

A statement by Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, said the ceremony, scheduled to hold at the former School of Nursing Campus, Rumueme, Port Harcourt, will attract legal luminaries from all over the country.

The statement noted that facilities at the campus include 1500 capacity classroom blocks, hostel blocks for 1, 6 38 students, multipurpose hall, 16 units 3-bedroom flat staff quarters with swimming pool, gymnasium and lawn tennis court.

It also boasts of a library, moot court/law clinic building, sick bay, administrative block, cafeteria and sporting facilities for students.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike received a formal letter of approval from the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami for the establishment of a campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt on June 24, 2021.

The letter was presented to Governor Wike by the Director -General of the Nigerian Law School, Professor Isa Huyatu Chiroma at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

